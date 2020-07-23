The discussion of water meter replacement in Emporia is getting ready to turn to action.
During a City Council meeting earlier this year, Nathan Botright of ABM said water meter replacement is an area Emporia would see considerable savings in revenue.
In the latter stages of August, the work on upgrading and replacing water meters begins. The work will proceed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The City will notify commercial meter clients in advance of shutting off the water.
Citizens are invited to 6 p.m. meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Greensville County High School Cafeteria. Those with special water needs should contact the treasurer’s office at 434-634-2349.
A City of Emporia press release said it anticipates a 30-minute process to replace a meter. Those installing the new meters would be easily identified.
“Work will be done by workers wearing, shirts marked with the logo PVI Meter Team,” the press release read. “Trucks marked with the same logo will be used during meter swap outs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.