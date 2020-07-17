Attempting to cross the street at the intersection of Wiggins Road and Hwy. 58 is dangerous. That was the message Emporia Deputy Director of Public Services Alton Mason presented to the Emporia City Council.
Mason proposed putting a pedestrian crosswalk at the site. He said foot traffic has substantially increased in the area during the last two years. The City Council agreed with the assessment and scheduled a July 21 public hearing.
“We want to provide workers and travelers safe access to businesses and eating establishments,” Mason said.
The speed limit at the site of concern is 45 miles per hour. Mason said the Virginia Department of Transportation recommends the project be taken up and completed. The site houses five motels for visitors to the City of Emporia.
Mary Person, mayor of Emporia, joined Mason, and members of the City’s governing body on the need for the project.
“I’m surprised we haven’t had any accidents the way those trucks come barreling down through there,” she said. “It’s amazing we haven’t lost any lives.”
Should the City Council approve the project, it would not begin before early August.
