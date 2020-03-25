As of noon today, The Virginia Department of Health has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in Emporia-Greensville. Bordering counties of Brunswick, Sussex and Southampton have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Statewide the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 391, with 59 hospitalizations and nine deaths. A total of 5,370 people have been tested in the Commonwealth. Gov. Ralph Northam will host a 2 p.m. press briefing this afternoon.
