Elsie Brown, LPN of the Acute Care Unit has been named Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center’s (SVRMC) Safety Superstar for fourth quarter 2019. SVRMC’s Safety Coaches chose her for her commitment to patient safety. Elsie’s nomination stated that she, “is always making a difference in safety and stands out to her patients and coworkers for her dedication to providing safe quality care.”
In recognition, Brown received a certificate of appreciation and movie tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.