Pictured from left are Peggy Dunn, OR Director; Yvette DeVaughn, ACU/ER Director: Theodora Zacharopoulos, BHU Director; Elsie Brown, LPN; Sarah Wright, Quality Analysist; Krista Turner, Quality Director; Amanda Posey, Quality Abstractor; Susan Williams, CNO.

Elsie Brown, LPN of the Acute Care Unit has been named Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center’s (SVRMC) Safety Superstar for fourth quarter 2019. SVRMC’s Safety Coaches chose her for her commitment to patient safety. Elsie’s nomination stated that she, “is always making a difference in safety and stands out to her patients and coworkers for her dedication to providing safe quality care.”

In recognition, Brown received a certificate of appreciation and movie tickets.