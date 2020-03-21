The Brunswick Academy Varsity Cheerleaders gave an incredible halftime routine for basketball senior night on Thursday, Feb. 13, filled with stunts, jumps, tumbling, and dancing.
The school community has been filled with excitement surrounding the cheerleading program since Brunswick Academy alumna and former cheerleader at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Cora Sadler, returned home after graduating in May to coach the team.
Sadler inherited a great group of girls from former coach, Tori Morris, who coached her in her years at Brunswick Academy as well.
“I’m so thankful for the foundation Tori built for this program, and I love seeing her continued support of me and the girls,” Sadler said.
Sadler says that in her 10-plus years of cheerleading, being a coach this year has been the most rewarding part of that experience. She not only coaches the varsity cheerleaders, but also has a “Mini Vikes” program for kindergarten through fifth graders to participate in a summer cheerleading camp and various school athletic events throughout the year.
“Being able to pass on my knowledge and experience to the program and school that gave me my start in cheerleading many years ago means the world to me,” she said.
Many people don’t understand the time and dedication involved in cheerleading.
“We began practicing last June to begin learning the sideline cheers and working in stunt groups to prepare for camp,” Sadler said.
During UCA camp at UNC, the team formed an incredible bond by working together to achieve new skills, setting goals for the team, participating in karaoke, and exchanging encouragement cards for each cheerleader. One of the goals they set was for every stunt group to have a lib (a one legged stunt), and by hitting their senior night routine on Thursday, they achieved just that.
“Seeing the excitement in their faces when they hit a routine, especially at that level of difficulty, is priceless for me,” Sadler said. “They make me so proud.”
