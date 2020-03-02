Honeywell received approval to move forward with their Greensville County Public School Energy Project at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 18.
Joyce Coleburn, the senior account manager with Honeywell, wants to provide Greensville Public County Schools with maintenance for their HVAC systems.
The goal is to turn the Greensville County Public High School into a showplace by redoing their windows and air conditioning units.
“From day one that was the goal of the project. Try to invest in the high school and make it look better from the street and a better learning environment for the kids,” Peter Monstello, the project’s account technical manager, said.
Greensville County High School’s heating system will be replaced with a variable refrigerant flow system. It would provide the school’s heating and cooling. A few domestic hot water systems will be replaced.
All exterior and interior lights in Greensville County Public Schools would be replaced to LED technology. The building envelope will be upgraded so air will not seep through cracks in doors and walls. Domestic water upgrades including sinks, toilets and urinals will reduce the School’s water and sewer bill.
Honeywell will expand Greensville County High School and Belfield Elementary School’s Direct Digital Controls by implementing energy efficient control strategies including a chill water temperature reset, chill water flow reset, and adding variable speed fans for their auditoriums.
The project total is $3,763,851. A financial model spanning 20 years requires a $466,959 down payment and the project being self funded over the next 20 years. The $466,959 can also be financed over the duration of the project and an additional $30,000 per year would be needed for 20 years.
Honeywell will pick up Greensville County’s difference if they cannot pay their amount each year of the 20 year plan. For example, if Greensville County only saves $160,000 in year one when they are supposed to save $177,143, Honeywell will pay the remaining $17,143.
The Greensville County Public School Energy Project moves utility funds into a capital project so no additional funds will be needed. The school’s utility budget will be reallocated to pay for debt.
Safety is important to Honeywell. Their projects have site specific safety plans and all employees and contractors are properly badged and background checked.
“We’re going to help schools become safe, comfortable and efficient. We’ll never jeopardize the safety of our students. We’ll never jeopardize the learning environment to save money,” Coleburn said.
Honeywell already received approval for the project from the Greensville County School Board. The project’s next steps include getting the finance rate and informing Greensville County of their yearly down payment. The financing report will be received March 4 and on March 9 it will be presented to the Greensville County School Board.
Honeywell will return to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for final approval March 16.
The project would take place from April to September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.