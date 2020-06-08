The City of Emporia had the wheels in motion. It did not wait for the implementation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase Two of returning to normal as municipalities continue recovering from the impact of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne proposed a resolution allowing short-term outside eating areas in the City of Emporia. It passed 7-0.
“In order to allow some of our businesses to go back to work that may not have been able to, we are going to offer up a possibility of this short-term and make it a resolution, rather than a zoning change, so it does not have to have a public hearing,” Hawthorne said.
Before Tuesday, few Emporia dining establishments had outdoor seating. Many were in zoning districts banning eating establishments from pursuing an outdoor eating business model.
To put the outdoor eating policy into practice, business owners must present their plan to zoning and planning, show where, and what type of seating will be in place. The resolution expires on Sept. 30, but Hawthorne said the City Council could decide to make the resolution permanent when the time comes.
Emporia Farmers Market
Local farmers waiting to sell produce at the Emporia Farmers Market now have that opportunity.
Restrictions are in place to protect the vendors and consumers. Hawthorne plans one-way directional signs similar to grocery store policies. Requirements include mandatory social distancing and facemasks for all.
Vendors must wear gloves and have products in non-reusable bags. Customers are not allowed to touch the produce. They can point to the product they want to purchase from the vendor.
No more than 10 patrons are allowed under the canopy at any time. Hand sanitizer is required at the site.
Hawthorne is hoping vendors begin selling their product at the Farmers Market as soon as possible.
Regional Guide
The South Centre Corridors Resource Conservation & Development Council, with support from the Crater Planning District Commission and other partners, is pleased to announce the availability of a new Regional Guide to local foods and farms to connect consumers in our communities to the freshest locally grown produce and products available throughout the Crater Region.
The regional guide offers new markets for family farmers and supports the local farms and producers in all of our localities that sell fresh locally grown products at 17 farmers markets located throughout the region.
The Buy Fresh Buy Local Regional Guide can be found on the LOVE Happens in the Best PART of Virginia website: bestpartva.org and the Crater Commission website: www.craterpdc.org. The regional guide is downloadable.
For additional information, please e-mail- rcdcouncilscc@gmail.com or call (804) 861-1666.
