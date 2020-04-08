COVID-19 has negatively impacted business as usual throughout Emporia-Greensville. Local law enforcement has not escaped the difficulties brought on by the virus.
“We’ve had to adjust and do things differently,” Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt said. “We are doing everything we can to protect the safety of our citizens and our staff.”
Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw said his department is out serving the community as it always has. The department is following the guidelines released by the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.
The police chief said everyone needs to follow the guidelines, and the governor’s Stay at Home order to keep the community as safe as possible. Social distancing, and covering your mouth when coughing were two measures mentioned by Pinksaw.
“It’s hard on everybody,” Pinksaw said. “We need to get through this together as a community.”
The Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, EMT personnel, and firefighters are on the front line putting themselves at higher risk in the wake of the pandemic.
Pinksaw said people following Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary stay at home order helps make the duties of the police department easier. It equally helps sheriff’s office deputies perform their responsibilities. Not everyone in Emporia-Greensville is following the governor’s directive.
“A lot of people are not taking heed to the executive order and guidelines from the CDC and Department of Health,” Jarratt said. “That would help us out.”
Jarratt said the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is still out there, maintaining visibility in the community. The Emporia Police Department is doing the same.
Yet, life, as we all knew it back in February has changed. Local law enforcement is rapidly adjusting to the change brought by the pandemic.
