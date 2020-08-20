LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a larceny on Aug. 11, at Freeman Auto Parts, 10024 Governor Harrison Parkway and needs the public’s help.
According to information provided Captain Brad Evans, Deputy C. M. Green responded regarding the theft of a trailer. Green and he and Deputy Brown spoke with the owner who stated that he was moving trailers around to cut grass and also taking inventory when he realized a trailer was missing.
The trailer is a 16-foot Bri-Mar equipment trailer with ramps attached to the back. The trailer is black and has wooden deck boards on the body of the trailer for the flooring. The business provided a copy of the title to the trailer that had identifying information on it as well as the serial number. The trailer was entered into the system as stolen.
If anyone has any information, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336. All information will be kept anonymous and you will not be required to testify in court. You could receive a reward up to $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.