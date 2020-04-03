Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the scheduled April 6, 2020 Greensville County Board of Supervisors and Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority meetings will be live-streamed. The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 6 pm, followed by the Water and Sewer Authority meeting.
In accordance with the Stay at Home Order and the restrictions on public gatherings, the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person. If you have public comments that you want the Board to consider, submit those in writing via email to admin@greensvillecountyva.gov by Monday, April 6 at 4 pm. Please provide your first and last name, address and phone number.
The public is encouraged to view the live-streamed meeting by entering one of the web addresses below in an Internet browser:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCckhluQu1NDf3FgwoWkpTLQ
or
