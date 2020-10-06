The Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee wrapped up its PB&J non-perishable food drive on Sept. 25. All items collected during the drive were donated to food banks to assists local families in need.
The drive was part of a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s Women’s Leadership Committee. The theme was inspired by Janet Nolan’s book PB&J Hooray!, which was selected as Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s 2020 Book of the Year.
“With many people looking for ways to help out during the pandemic, the VFBF Women’s Leadership Committee heard the call that food banks need donations,” said Angela Haskovec, VFBF Women’s program manager. “The participating county Farm Bureau women’s committees are hoping local grocery shoppers will pick up an extra jar or two of peanut butter and jelly on their regular shopping day and donate at a Farm Bureau collection site.”
The Women’s Committee began collecting items on June 15 at the Greensville Count Farm Bureau office. Items were collected every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items donated were given to the Samaritan Helping Hands. Committee Chairman Jackie Roach said a total of 85 lbs of items were donated.
The Greensville County Farm Bureau is one of 88 county bureaus in the Virginia federation. With 129,000, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.
