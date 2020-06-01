Throughout COVID-19, Hedidit Transport, LLC safely gets Emporia residents where they need to go.
Audrey Brown, owner of Hedidit Transport, said she only does essential drives. She takes people to and from work and doctors appointments.
“There’s no leisure traveling right now,” Brown said.
Passengers without masks are asked to sit in the backseat. Brown cleans regularly with sanitizing spray and wipes.
Brown does not want herself or her family to get sick.
“It’s a deadly, deadly virus, and people need to take it more seriously than they are,” Brown said.
Hedidit Transport is available 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. To contact Hedidit Transport, call (434) 632-0584.
