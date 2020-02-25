Sgt. Mark Lilly with the Emporia Police Department presented the 2019 Crime Statistics for Emporia at Tuesday’s Greensville Neighborhood Watch meeting
The 2019 Crime Statistics for Emporia were collected between 2018 and 2019. Aggravated assault, arson, auto theft, burglary and robbery fell 9.91%. Counterfeiting, forgery, DUI’s, embezzlement, fraud and simple assaults fell 20.42%.
“We’re seeing a downward trend in our crime statistics in the city,” Lilly said.
The Citizens Police Academy, a program the Emporia Police Department offers, teaches people what the police do on a day to day basis. People will receive hands on forensics training as well as other hands on training. Classes are taught by Emporia Police Department instructors with outside help. Participants drive a police car through an obstacle course and learn to shoot a gun.
The course starts March 19 and goes until June 18. The class is every Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. Participants receive a certificate at the end of the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.