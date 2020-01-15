City leaders hope Virginia Tech professor William Knocke, and Black and Veatch Corporation representative Michael Hundley have the solution to the discolored water issues in Emporia.
Hot temperatures bring high concentration levels of iron and manganese, carrying a brown color to a portion of the city water. The water may be safe to drink, but it certainly does not bring the confidence of a good water source for Emporia citizens.
“Manganese is a challenging element that doesn’t have major health issues associated with it unless you happen to be the city manager, and people are calling and saying their water is Brown,” Knocke said to the Emporia City Council Tuesday.
Knocke and Hundley presented solutions to tackle the Emporia water supply discoloration issue. Knocke has worked with Emporia Water Treatment Plant leaders for three months. Through testing, he discovered that the concentration of manganese in the reservoir is higher than previously known. A significant amount of iron is coming from the reservoir into the plant.
Knocke said manganese removal in the Emporia Reservoir by chemicals is challenging. Currently, potassium permanganate is the source used to remove manganese. The compound is useful, but manganese levels in the shallow reservoir can vary throughout the day, making manganese control by chemical solution difficult.
Typically in reservoirs, iron and manganese is a seasonal issue, mostly in the summer and early fall,” Knocke said. “It looks like manganese is a year-around issue in the reservoir you have here because of the shallow nature of it.”
His solution is a Manganese Contactor Treatment step. The technology was developed at Virginia Tech and is now getting implemented in utilities full-scale.
The equipment is usually located downstream of ultrafilters, and the current plant’s hydraulic system could provide the necessary driving force to push the water through the contactors. Knocke said the chemical addition currently in use would mesh with the equipment. Knocke said the manganese reduction step would improve the aesthetic appearance of the water coming into households.
The Virginia Tech professor is a 40-year veteran consultant in water treatment issues. Iron and manganese control is his specialty. Hundley, Black & Veatch Virginia Beach office project management head, said the water would improve if his company is involved in the project.
“I’m not here to sell you one project,” he said. “I’m here to build a relationship. I’m here to work with you long-term. I’m here to be the answer to your questions, and if I’m going to put my reputation and my name behind this, it’s going to work.”
Manganese Contactor Technology is a process approved by the Virginia Department of Health. Still, the department wants pilot testing completed in a municipality to develop the design criteria. Knocke would oversee that phase of the project. Two or three months is the pilot testing time-frame.
Black & Veatch would handle what Hundley calls the nuts and bolts aspect of the project. Pilot testing results would determine the design and installation of equipment. Input and material from the manufacturer is another piece of the equation.
If a notice to proceed with the project is approved this month, Hundley estimates the plan will be operational by May of 2021. The preliminary cost estimate of the project is between $3 million and $4 million.
Water discoloration complaints are a fact of life in Emporia. If Knocke’s and Hundley’s plan is successfully implemented, water discoloration complaints may become a reality of the past.
