Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program.
The results, released recently in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities. In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with SVCC included among the medium colleges and universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.
Southside Virginia Community College won honors in three categories this year:
* Job Satisfaction
* Work-Life Balance
* Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship
“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Southside Virginia Community College, but our real goal is not recognition – it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. It that sense everyone at SVCC helps to make this a great place to work,” said SVCC President, Dr. Quentin R. Johnson.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff.
The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country.
For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at http://www.greatcollegesprogram.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.
