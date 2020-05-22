The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority extended the suspension on its penalties, fees, and service disconnections through June 14.
Although penalties, fees, and service disconnections are suspended, charges are accruing and customers must pay their water and sewer bill. Glen Gibson, assistant director of the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority, said he wanted the resolution to be amended to state customers are still responsible for their bill since they are accruing charges. Some customers think they will not be charged because of the first extended suspension resolution.
“I don’t want to see anyone have a large water bill after four months that they are going to struggle to pay for,” Gibson said.
After the Federal Communications Commission grants an extension order, the following schedule will return penalties, fees, and service disconnects to their regular monthly schedule. Past due utility payments will be made in full by June 14. Late payment penalties will be applied to past due accounts by June 15. Service disconnects for nonpayment and reconnection fees will resume July 8.
Customers that suffered a substantial loss of income because of COVID-19 and cannot pay their utility bills should contact the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority business office to set up a payment plan.
If the Federal Communications Commission thinks COVID-19 remains a threat to the community and orders an extension of the suspension, the Water and Sewer Authority will bring another recommendation before the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the suspension.
May 29 testing
COVID-19 testing will take place May 29 at Washington Park Community Center.
Greensville County’s Emergency Services Program Coordinator Reggie Owens said as of May 18 Greensville County and the City of Emporia had 115 positive COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 reports come out most days after 6 p.m. on the Greensville County website at http://www.greensvillecountyva.gov/index.php/public-information/covid-19.
“The good news out of this report is even though our cases are increasing the mortality of our residents is stable,” Owens said.
On May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be COVID-19 testing for up to 120 residents of Greensville County and Emporia at Washington Park Community Center.
Tests will be done by drive-thru only. Information to preregister is on Greensville County’s web page. You have to be symptomatic to be tested. Testing is free.
“It is designed for underinsured or uninsured residents, but they’re not going to turn anyone away as long as they’ve registered,” Owens said.
The Greensville Correctional Center will set up testing for employees this week. The facility will hold a two-day testing event in the future.
As Greensville County receives information it will update its website.
