Only a month ago, Greensville County and the City of Emporia appeared to be in good shape with the number of enumerators for the 2020 Census count.
“I have received information that we have only 22 enumerators for Greensville/Emporia,” Greensville-Emporia Complete Count Committee Chair John Holtkamp said. “At our last Census Meeting, March 9, we were told that Greensville/Emporia would need 96 Enumerators — 58 in Greensville and 38 in Emporia. We had 109 applicants. We had 62 in Greensville County and 47 in Emporia for a combined total of 109. Reviews had found fully 100 of the applicants to be qualified for a position. We had not conducted advertising as we consistently understood there to be ample enumerators. It now seems that we have a dire shortage of enumerators. We need to move quickly to recruit folks.”
Under new guidelines due to COVID-19, enumerators are not going into homes to collect information, and following all criteria for safety.
Greensville County and Emporia have fallen behind the 58.5% national response rate for the 2020 census. Greensville’s response rate is 54.9%. Emporia’s response rate is 53.1%. Holtkamp said the local area was above the national average two weeks ago. The U.S. Constitution requires a national census count every 10 years. Holtkamp said an accurate count is vital. Ten people missed in the census count would cost a locality approximately $200,000 in federal and state funding over 10 years,
Shirley Gilliam, of the U.S. Census Bureau, said a Census enumerator in Greensville County and Emporia is a federal position that pays $15 an hour and 58 cents per mile. Enumerators work anywhere from 10 to 40 hours a week, and the job lasts about a month.
A few Census workers stay on for a longer-term. People applying for an enumerator position must be at least 18 and pass a federal background check. Gilliam said U.S. citizenship is a requirement for Census workers. Though in a few circumstances, non-citizen legal residents get hired for conditions of covering areas with a language barrier. To apply for a position as an enumerator for the 2020 Census, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
