The Emporia Arby’s quickly prepared to take on COVID-19.
Arby’s staff clean the facility every 30 minutes and only serve customers at the drive-through. Employees wear gloves constantly and wash their hands every 30 minutes. Hand sanitizer is kept by cash registers and employees’ symptoms are observed.
“Everybody is scared because it’s something new to us. We’re trying to take extreme precautions so we won’t get the public sick (while) trying to stay open to be essential,” Reminta Robinson, assistant manager at Arby’s, said.
Arby’s staff taking precautions against COVID-19 affects more than the community as a whole, it affects worker’s family and friends. Arby’s employees work around many people and do not want to be sick while handling food.
“You never know. Somebody sneezes, somebody not taking the proper precautions or not washing their hands, there could be a dramatic change overall,” Robinson said.
Arby’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Arby’s is located at 109 Market Dr. Emporia.
