At approximately 12:45 a.m. this morning State Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was driving recklessly and in excess of 100 mph.
The incident occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound, at Battlefield Boulevard, in the city of Chesapeake. The suspect refused to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed down the interstate. The suspect then exited the interstate to Indian River where he struck a Troopers vehicle, stopped in the roadway, head-on. The suspect was injured as a result of him hitting the troopers vehicle. The trooper suffered minor injuries.
The suspect that was pursued this morning is 44 year old Todd Allen Desper of the 4000 block of Ridgewood Court, Chesapeake. Warrants have been taken out for felony eluding, felony altering a VIN (vehicle identification of the motorcycle), damage to state property and no registration. Desper will be taken into custody upon release from the hospital.
