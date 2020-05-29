RICHMOND - Governor Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Directive Seven extends the validity of Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issued credentials to accommodate Virginians with driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations expiring during the COVID-19 crisis. The extension gives Virginians more time to renew these important credentials.
This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 31 will have 90 days beyond the expiration date
to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than August 31, 2020. Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.
In addition to the credential extensions, DMV will safely reopen additional customer service centers for appointment-only service for specific services.
