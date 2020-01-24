Judy Jaclyn is acting as the interim Rotary District 7600 area 9 district governor until a new governor is elected. She attended the Emporia Rotary Club meeting on Jan. 14.
Jaclyn brought suggestions to the Emporia Rotary Club to continue improving. She suggested creating a three to five year leadership plan. The plan should include not just officers, but the club’s size and what they do in the community.
Updating the Rotary Club’s bylaws is important.
“Look at those bylaws and make sure your doing everything that you need,” Jacyln said.
Jaclyn suggested starting a buddy system in Rotary Club. If a member does not show up for a few weeks someone should call and find out why.
Jaclyn also recommended making an advisory board or having a past president help the current Rotary Club president with duties.
Jaclyn urged the Emporia Rotary Club to pay for new members’ dinner after joining.
Other Rotary Clubs often make new members greeters. Greeters stand at the meeting room door and welcome everyone that enters, which allows them to meet everyone.
If Rotary Clubs have difficulty getting new members, they should see what is available in the community.
She suggested looking at local organizations and businesses and seeing if they already have members from those organizations.
