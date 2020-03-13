Gov. Ralph Northam's Thursday afternoon declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID-19 sent an immediate impact throughout Virginia. Emporia-Greensville and the surrounding Southside Virginia region are feeling the effects.
On Thursday, Southside Virginia Community College canceled classes at all of its locations through April 3. A decision determining the delivery of college courses will come at the appropriate time. SVCC President Quentin R. Johnson announced the staff is using the best information it has at the moment.
"We are relying on the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other state and local departments for expert guidance. Southside Virginia Community."
Governor's School classes are transitioning to virtual courses only. All campus events, college, and outside sponsored are canceled through Saturday, April 4.
SVCC staff is meeting this morning to initiate a plan moving forward.
Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center is temporarily reducing its entrance points at the facility. The main entrance is currently open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. The outpatient entrance is accessible 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. The entries are staffed by Bon Secours associates to screen patients and visitors entering the building.
Emporia Rotary Club President Thelma-Atkins Riley was informed the hospital is closing its facility to outside meetings for the time being. The Emporia Rotary Club meets at the facility every Tuesday.
Greensville County well water testing is postponed.
"The Lab at Virginia Tech that handles the well water testing program has postponed all county well water testing through the end of April due to the limited number of staff available in the lab," Greensville-Emporia Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Office Unit Coordinator Sara Rutherford said. "This is because the university will essentially be closed through the end of the semester (mid-May). Since our clinic in Greensville was scheduled for April 28, this affects us. We will not be canceled, but postponing the clinic until a date later in the year."
The Littleton, North Carolina March 21 Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Yard Sale is postponed. RWVFD Publicity Chair Pat Trainum said the decision was made after the department was contacted by the Northampton County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.