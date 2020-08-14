Just in time for the beginning of the 2020 school year which will see many students studying exclusively from home, Preservation Virginia has reopened several key historic sites which provide a perfect opportunity for family field trips. Surry County’s Bacon’s Castle and Smith’s Fort Plantation now offer visitors an opportunity to experience firsthand centuries-old American history, but with modern-day pandemic protocols in place.
Bacon’s Castle, which was occupied by Nathaniel Bacon’s men in 1676 during what became known as Bacon’s Rebellion, is a perfect place to spend an hour or a day as personal interpreters explain and answer questions about life in the area over 300 years ago. Now notable for its rare triple -stacked chimneys, original outbuildings and a reconstructed 17th century English formal garden, even the youngest visitors can enjoy exploring the kitchen and grounds.
Smith’s Fort Plantation, site of an 18th-century manor house and unfinished fort built by John Smith in1609, is also the tract of land given as dowry by Chief Wahunsenacawh to John Rolfe upon his marriage to Pocahontas in 1614. The grounds allow ample opportunity for exploration with or without guides.
Also reopening are Scotchtown in Hanover County, home of Patrick Henry, famed orator of “Give me liberty, or give me death” and the John Marshall House in downtown Richmond, where Chief Justice Marshall (Marbury v. Madison) lived until his death in 1835.
“We are delighted with the reopening of these important landmarks,” said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, CEO of Preservation Virginia. “We’ve missed having visitors, and we recognize the importance of providing a variety of safe options for guests to determine what type of visit suits them best. Our goal is to provide the most meaningful and informative experience possible.”
Bacon’s Castle and Smith Fort are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m., as well as on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Labor Day. Scotchtown and the John Marshall House hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
“No touch” ticketing for guided interior tours allows visitors to reserve and pay for tickets in advance online at preservationvirginia.org.
Interior tours are limited to groups of six at Smith’s Fort and the John Marshall house, and groups of eight at Bacon’s Castle and Scotchtown. Bacon’s Castle, Smith’s Fort, and Scotchtown all offer guided exterior walking tours. Calling ahead to confirm availability is recommended.
Preservation Virginia is a nonprofit organization and statewide historic preservation leader dedicated to preserving, promoting, and serving as an advocate for Virginia’s cultural and architectural history.
