On Wednesday, community leaders of Emporia-Greensville gathered at the old elementary school on South Main St. to pray for the community and the country.
“It’s a national thing,” YMCA Christian Emphasis Committee leader Jeff Robinson said. “It’s all over the U.S. Our Christian Emphasis Committee tries to do four events each year, and this is one we’ve really stuck on.”
Featured speaker, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans’ presentation was titled ‘Return-Restore-Revive. She focused on the life of Josiah, the king of Judah. Josiah became king at the age of 8 and ruled for 31 years.
Evans said God used Josiah to serve his purpose at a young age. Josiah instituted reforms to return Judah to focusing on God.
“You are never too young to be used by the Lord,” Evans said.
She used the restoration of Judah as an example of what God can do in the present. The pandemic changed the everyday routine for all, but Evans made the best of a new situation.
During the last six months, the superintendent has taken the time to restore relationships with friends she hasn’t been in touch with for years. She contacted three people a day, emphasized the family dinner table, and took up bicycle riding to relieve stress. Recently she and a friend rode their bikes for 39 miles.
In past years, people joined hand in hand, circling the flag pole to pray. COVID-19 changed that feature Wednesday. The prayers were lifted as in past years, but those attending followed the Center for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing.
The See You at the Pole event began in 1990 when 10 Texas high school students came together seeking to get closer to God. The friends drove to different schools and gathered in a circle around flagpoles to pray.
The effort unexpectedly spread, and on Sept. 12 of 1990, thousands of gathered around flagpoles at schools in four states in prayer. It has grown into an international event. For the past six years, it has been an integral part of the Emporia-Greensville community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.