A night of celebration at the Meherrin Ruritan Club was highlighted by Randy Johnson earning Ruritan of the Year honors.
Club President Dave Thomas described Johnson as an individual that doesn’t complain and always asks what’s needed of him.
“He stays behind the scenes,” Thomas said. “You don’t hear much when he comes to the meetings. He doesn’t look for the limelight. He shows up to the feeds, and he shows up to the meetings.”
Fish Frys make up the majority of the Meherrin Ruritan Club fundraisers. Club Treasurer Tom Grenell spoke proudly of reaching the $10,000 goal during the club’s fundraising efforts. The money was given back to the community. Groups receiving checks from the club were the SVCC Foundation, Community Health Action Team, Hospice Support group, Kids N Cops, Rise Against Hunger, Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit, Boy Scout Troop 232, Village View and Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department.
Officers for the new year and upcoming club events were topics of discussion. One of the most heartfelt decisions was to give Christmas presents to the wives and girlfriends of club members. Thomas said their support has helped the Meherrin Ruritan Club flourish through the years.
It was a night of celebrating accomplishments during 2019. The most accomplished Meherrin Ruritan Club member of them all in 2019 is Randy Johnson.
