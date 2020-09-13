The National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) recently acknowledged three terms of service by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) president and CEO John Lee on the national finance corporation’s board of directors, including the past 14 months as board president. The corporation’s bylaws limit service on the board to three consecutive terms, each for a three-year period. MEC Board Chairman David J. Jones recognized Lee and presented him with a commemorative clock from NCSC following the finance cooperative’s virtual Annual Membership Meeting held Aug.6.
NCSC is a privately funded, member-owned cooperative that began operation in 1981 to provide specialized financing services to utilities. Its current portfolio includes nearly $700 million in outstanding loans to cooperatives and their subsidiaries to help expand their reach and support their communities through loans for broadband, telecommunications, non-electric products and economic development.
In receiving the recognition, Lee commented, “I am honored that the membership across the country chose to allow me to serve the maximum three terms on the NCSC Board of Directors and, first and foremost, I’d like to extend my appreciation to my cooperative board and staff here in Virginia for their encouragement, and for always having my back when NCSC duty called. With all that’s going on at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband these days, I couldn’t have done it without their endorsement. Additionally, I want to say thank you to my fellow directors and the NCSC staff for their hard work and support—and for everything they do to make NCSC the critically important organization, and beneficial financing option, that it is today.”
“Looking back over the past nine years, I am very proud of the meaningful advancements we made at NCSC, and I look forward to watching the organization continue to grow and be a critical financing resource for electric cooperatives across the nation. I believe that progress made the organization stronger, and we certainly maintained and enhanced the cooperative’s sound fiscal condition, but most importantly, we put NCSC in a robust position to continue offering competitive financing opportunities to those it serves, now and into the future,” Lee added.
NCSC CEO Sheldon Petersen stated, “John is a dedicated and loyal leader of our electric cooperative network, and I appreciate the opportunities we’ve had to work together. His vision for NCSC, his own cooperative, and his community always provides excellent guidance. We were very fortunate to have him on the board, and I know he will continue to be a strong advocate for electric cooperatives and Virginians.”
NCSC also provides funding for economic and business development through its associate loan program, helping its cooperative members become more competitive. These loans provide the means for electric cooperatives, through their subsidiary organizations, to offer non-electric services to their members and invest in local community projects. NCSC has funded community development, water/wastewater projects, propane services broadband infrastructure and many other services. The organization is governed by a 10-member board of directors who are democratically elected and represent five geographic districts that cover the entire nation.
Lee is also president and CEO of EMPOWER Broadband, Inc., headquartered in Bracey.
