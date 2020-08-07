Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the Virginia Supreme Court had granted his request for a statewide eviction moratorium through Sept. 7.
“Today’s decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing,” Northam said in a press release. “I am grateful to the Virginia Supreme Court for granting this order, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants.”
The new moratorium means that landlords and property owners will not be able to evict tenants for being unable to pay rent until Sept. 7.
Since Virginia’s last moratorium ended on June 22, 15,310 eviction cases were heard in courts across the state, according to data from the Legal Aid Justice Center. This resulted in 3,030 Virginia families losing their homes.
Locally, 10 eviction hearings were scheduled for the city of Emporia before Sept. 21. Six hearings were scheduled for the whole of Greensville County.
