With all of the turmoil and uncertainty that is going on in our nation with the COVID-19 virus, Emporia and Greensville County have also experienced our share of loss.
The Riparian Woman’s Club is calling on the community to help out with an expression of appreciation to our frontline workers, as well as show support for families who have been affected by the virus. In addition to these, we also need to show support for each other.
We are asking all residents and businesses of the Emporia and Greensville County community to please place a picture or a sign of one of these symbols on your front door or in a window. The symbols are a rainbow, butterfly, or candle.
You only have to choose one. For most people, when a rainbow is seen in the sky, a butterfly twittering in the flower garden, or a candle blowing in the wind, a feeling of hope and tranquility comes to the heart. You might even see a smile on someone’s face if you’re lucky.
