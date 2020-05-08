Phase 1 of reopening Virginia will start May 15.
During Phase 1, all the same restrictions will apply, but the stay-at-home order will become a safer-at-home order. This means that while people can go a few extra places, they should only go out as needed.
“I have said that phase one restrictions will be a floor, not a ceiling, and local government should consult with our administration about stricter regulations,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
During Phase 1, for two months 10 people can be in non-essential retail stores. Restaurants and breweries with outdoor seating permits can serve in their outdoor seating at 50% capacity. Beaches will open for exercise and fishing only. Places of worship can hold indoor services at 50% capacity. Personal grooming services may open if they adhere to strict social distancing, book appointments, and people in shops must wear face masks. Private campgrounds can open with restrictions on distance between campsites. State parks will slowly open for tent camping, RVs, and cabins. The ten person limit still applies in state parks. Businesses that cannot meet these restrictions must remain closed.
Northam expects Phase 1 to last a minimum of two weeks.
“A decision to move into Phase 2 will be based on health metrics like we are using for Phase 1,” Northam said.
Total Virginia COVID-19 cases came to 22,342 as of May 8 with 772 new cases in the most recent 24 hour reporting period. Total deaths from COVID-19 came to 812. One hundred and forty three thousand two hundred and twenty people have been tested for COVID-19. Updates can be found on Northam’s website.
