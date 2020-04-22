Wednesday, April 22, is Administrative Professionals Day.
Look behind the scenes of most any business, and you will quickly see that the backbone of the operation is not the boss or the man or woman with the fancy title. The business functions because of the person taking phone calls, working with customers, and on the fly taking care of the countless unpredictable issues popping up in the workplace on a day to day basis. The administrative professional is truly the backbone of the office.
Every year the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce hosts a luncheon that fills the Golden Leaf Commons with administrative professionals honoring them for their tireless efforts behind the scenes. This year’s event appeared it would be another casualty of COVID-19. That is not an option for Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Rose.
“Our Administrative Professional’s Day Luncheon will be held on a Wednesday in July at the Golden Leaf Commons,” Rose said in an email blast from the EGCC. “We will confirm the date shortly, and we are preparing for an enjoyable, well-deserved break for everyone with lots of door prizes, great food, and entertainment.”
Administrative Professional Day has a history dating back to 1952 when President of the National Secretaries Association Mary Barrett triggered National Secretary’s Day on June 1. In 1955 the last full week in April was designated National Secretaries Week before undergoing the name change to Administrative Professionals Week.
Today, there are more than 4.1 million secretaries and administrative assistants working in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Labor statistics, and 8.9 million people working in various administrative support roles. They are known as the pulse of the office. The pandemic has only emphasized the critical role of administrative professionals in the workplace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.