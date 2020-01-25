SOUTH HILL — It’s a new year, there’s new life and the first birth bragging rights at the Garland Birthing Center of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill go to Camara Whitfield and Tony Vasquez of Warfield with the birth of their daughter Angelina Aiyena Vasquez.
Baby Angelina was the first baby of 2020 born at the Garland Birthing Center arriving at 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 4. Delivered by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Dr. Eric Reinertson, Angelina weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 20 inches.
As VCU Health CMH’s first baby of 2020, Angelina was showered with gifts from the hospital’s marketing team and staff from the Garland Birthing Center.
When asked if the couple would recommend the Garland Birthing Center, they replied “Our experience at VCU Health CMH has been great, the LDRP rooms and overall facility is five star quality. The staff is exceptional and we would absolutely recommend the Garland Birthing Center to others.”
The Garland Birthing Center of VCU Health CMH is proud to provide obstetrical care for new and expecting parents in a comfortable environment that is close to home. The Garland Birthing Center offers LDRP (Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum) suites that are spacious and provide a comfortable setting for mom, baby and family.
The unit is staffed by professional nurses who are specially trained in obstetric, newborn and gynecologic nursing. The physicians and nurses strive to provide quality care to their patients in a personalized, family-centered atmosphere.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is located at 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. To learn more, please visit VCU-CMH.org.
