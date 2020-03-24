Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.