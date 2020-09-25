Greensville County has received $989,022 in the second round of CARES Act funding.
The total is the same amount the County received during the first round of funding.
Greensville County Public Schools have received approximately $300,000 in funds, according to Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers. A total of $90,000 was used to purchase protective barriers for classrooms, cafeterias, administrative rooms and the School Board office. The County used $14,203 to purchase 13 electrostatic cleaners, which will be used to sanitize buses, classrooms and common spaces. Additional funds were allocated to purchase jump drives, “MiFi” Internet hotspots and TI-84 calculators to assist students in distance learning.
Cifers said that in addition to GCPS, the County has allocated $13,000 in funds to provide protective barriers to classrooms and offices at Southside Virginia Community College.
The County has also set aside $100,000 in funding for the small business program. So far, $29,750 has been distributed to six businesses in Greensville County to help relieve hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cifers said Greensville-based businesses are encouraged to apply for additional funding. Grants of either $5,000 or $7,500 are allocated based on the size of the company.
Roughly $43,000 of CARES Act funding has been used to distribute PPE (personal protective equipment) to various groups in the County.
These groups include the Water and Sewer Authority, the Sheriff’s Department, the public library, the Dept. of Social Services, the regional jail authority and the County correctional facility.
Cifers said the County is using roughly $25,000 to make changes to the County administrative building to accommodate employees and citizens both during and after the pandemic. Along with protective barriers, the building will soon feature two outside-access walk-up windows for citizens, along with an overnight drop box for the Water and Sewer authority.
Upgrades are also being made to County restrooms. Paper towel and soap dispensers, along with toilets, will be fully automated for hands free access in all County buildings.
Funding was also used to upgrade the live streaming capabilities of the Board of Supervisors. Additional funding was used to upgrade teleworking capabilities for county employees.
The County Clerk’s office received $90,000 to fully digitize its archive of deeds, plaques and wills.
