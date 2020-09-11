The man who crashed his black Silverado pickup truck at exit 11 in Emporia following a Sept. 5 high-speed chase that started in North Carolina is facing charges in North Carolina and Virginia. He now faces a federal indictment.
On Thursday, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents arrested Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 34, of Ladson, South Carolina, for not having his gun registered. More federal charges could follow.
Nash County, North Carolina Sheriff Keith Stone said his office received a call around 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 of a subject firing a gun at random vehicles on Interstate 95. The pursuit topped speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before Dangerfield's truck crashed in Emporia.
Stone said Dangerfield is facing charges in North Carolina and Virginia. The charges in North Carolina are substantial.
"He will have charges in North Carolina ranging from assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury on two people I know," Stone said. (He will face) several assaults with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on possibly up to eight people."
The first report of a gunshot coming from a vehicle was in Robeson County, North Carolina, approximately 11 miles from the South Carolina border. A Nash County deputy intercepted Dangerfield's truck at mile-marker 144 in Nash County. The pursuit went through three North Carolina counties before ending in Emporia.
"He spun out of control and went into a median area and partially overturned," Stone said. "He had a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle — a weapon of mass destruction."
One woman was hit by gunfire in the torso area. After getting treated at a medical facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, she was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
A second woman suffered injuries by shattered glass from shotgun pellets. She was transported to a medical facility in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A Nash County deputy suffered injuries during the crash in Emporia. Stone said the deputy is resting at home.
The Northampton County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police joined the Nash County Sheriff's Office in Dangerfield's pursuit. Stone said the results of Sept. 5 could have taken a turn for the worse.
"That's why we need to thank law enforcement every day for what they do," Stone said. "These guys have families to go home to. Without the intervention of law enforcement here, this guy would have definitely killed somebody. What true heroes form the Virginia State Police, to my Nash County officers, and Northampton County officers that got involved in this and put other lives first. I'm so proud of these officers and what they do day in, day out."
Stone said Virginia State Police arrested Dangerfield without incident following the crash. Dangerfield is currently being held at Southside Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.