The Emporia branch of the Department of Motor Vehicles closed following Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order closing state DMV offices on March 17 due to the pandemic. The office reopens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but with restrictions.
The Emporia DMV Service Center is one of five DMV offices opening in the Commonwealth Tuesday, joining nine others operating since May 18. The Emporia office opens by appointment only, as have the others.
"Our staff has been working tirelessly to get these next offices ready to safely open because we know Virginians are looking forward to once again obtaining DMV service in their communities," DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. "We are so grateful for our customers' patience as we reopen over time and in a way that incorporates the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health for everyone's well-being."
The DMV reported more than 61,000 appointments booked through the new appointment system launched nearly two weeks ago. DMV officials are asking customers to continue DMV business by mail or online, if possible. Virginians needing services such as original titles, original driver's licenses, initial vehicle registrations, and other vital records can go todmvNOW.com/appt to schedule an appointment.
The Emporia DMV office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 103 Commonwealth Blvd.
