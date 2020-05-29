LAWRENCEVILLE – Every Thursday, at noon, several members of the congregation at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church meet to give thanks to those who have been on the frontlines during the COVID–19 pandemic. Observing social distancing and wearing gloves and mask, the few who gather each take a one-minute turn ringing the church bell located in the tower on the north side of the church.
This past March, as the COVID-19 crisis started, Bishop Susan Haynes suggested that church bells be rung across the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and invited all congregations to join this effort to let health care workers, first responders and caretakers know that their care and commitment to others is appreciated beyond what words can express. Churches other than Episcopal were also invited to participate.
After ringing the bell, those participating church members say the following prayer for those on the frontlines who are helping those that are affected by this virus:
God, each day as we take shelter in our homes to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we know that our healthcare workers and first responders are not able to stay safe at home. Instead, they place themselves at risk, working long hours battling the virus on the front lines, often without the protective equipment to keep them safe and limited medical resources. Yet each day they use the gifts you have given them, compassion, skill and dedication, to comfort, protect and heal those who have been infected. We pray, Lord, that you wrap your loving arms around them, shield them, sustain them and renew their strength as they do their life-saving work. Amen.
“Ringing the bell and offering a prayer is our way of supporting those who have been on the frontlines during this crisis,” said Gay Neale, Senior Warden at St. Andrew’s. “We just feel like it is important for us to play a part and thank them. This is really a sincere group doing this project and we are serious about making sure we give thanks.”
The bell ringers at St. Andrew’s are Nancy Parrish, Anne Omelianowich, Bob Williams, Gay Neale and Linda Harrison. They all feel that it is important to show support to those who have been on the frontlines during this COVID-19 crisis.
“What we are doing is important to show support for those risking their lives, everyday, who are looking after those who have gotten sick or those who may get sick,” said Williams. “Without them this situation would be a lot worse.”
Parrish says the bell ringing and prayer allow them to continue a sense of community within their church.
Omelianowhich expressed that it is a powerful way of praying.
The daughter of one participant is a nurse in the COVID –19 unit at a VA Hospital.
“I videoed our bell ringing and prayer reading and sent it to my daughter who is a nurse,” said Harrison. “She shared the video with others working with her and it was a very uplifting moment for them during this crisis. I know it does make a difference to those working the frontlines.”
In addition to the bell ringing and prayer, the Diocese of Southern Virginia has encouraged everyone to use the hashtag #SoVaGrateful to post their prayers, thoughts and thanksgivings on Facebook and Instagram. The hope is that health care workers and first responders will be inspired by the posts and find comfort in knowing that their service and commitment is valued.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church has played an important part in the history of Brunswick County.
The Parish of St. Andrew’s and the County of Brunswick were created by an act of the Assembly on Nov. 20, 1720. The first vestry minutes began in July 1732. The current building, which was built in 1829, is the oldest public building in Lawrenceville. Several famous priests, including Reverend Gronowy Owen, who later became a famous poet from Wales; Archdeacon James Solomon Russell, founder of Saint Paul’s College; Reverend F. Bland Tucker and the Rt. Reverend William Moody, started their ministry at St. Andrews.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is located at 400 Windsor Ave. in Lawrenceville.
