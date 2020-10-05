GASBURG — On, Sept. 28, around 7 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call to conduct a safety/welfare check at a residence in the Pea Hill Creek area of Gasburg.
Sheriff Brian Roberts said when deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with a subject who quickly discharged a firearm and fled back into the residence. Another shot was heard a short time later from inside the residence, which immediately prompted a large-scale response to the scene.
The Brunswick County Special Response Team, along with the Investigative division and multiple deputies responded to the scene to assist. A safety perimeter was maintained around the property and communication was established with the subject.
After several hours on scene, he peacefully exited the house and was taken into custody without incident and was immediately treated by medical personnel for a self-inflicted injury to his hand. Sheriff Roberts said this incident was isolated and confined to one singular property and at no time was the public in any direct danger. He expressed appreciation to the Lawrenceville Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Central Volunteer Rescue Squad, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and several other agencies that provided assistance.
The investigation is continuing.
