Thirteen-year-old E. W. Wyatt Middle School student Blair Dickens had decided to make it her mission to eradicate bullying, or at the very least, inform students on the effects.
She began offering to speak to classes at Greensville Elementary School to show kids there that words do hurt, and teach them the definition of bullying.
Dickens says that for it to be considered bullying, the actions must take place more than once, and be perceived as attempting to take a victim’s power.
“My older sister was bullied almost daily in middle school, to the point of it affecting her at home as well,” she said. “The bullies called her names, told her she was ugly, and even threw things at her because I see her every day, I was able to see how it affected her. She turned inside of herself. She lost her self-esteem, considered herself ugly, and not really worth anything. I don’t want to see anyone else go through that. Teens, adults, and kids need to know that blowing out someone else’s light doesn’t make their light shine brighter.”
Dickens gives a 15-minute presentation to each class with a piece of paper and a pencil. She has each student write something they have said that isn’t nice on the paper. Dickens then asks them to ball the paper up and call it that name. When they are finished, she tells them to apologize to the paper and use an eraser to erase the words they wrote.
After a few minutes, she tells them to apologize again and try to remove the wrinkles from the paper. Of course, erasing and straightening the paper does not help, and neither does apologizing.
She explains to the students that this is what happens at the heart of a victim that is called names. The words leave wrinkles and marks on their hearts that can’t be removed by saying you are sorry.
All of the students understand almost immediately and quickly share moments of being teased, even moments of the teacher being teased. Dickens ends her presentation with one student, a plate, and a tube of toothpaste. She has the student squeeze the toothpaste onto the plate. She then looks at that child and tells them to put it back in the tube. It’s an impossible challenge. Each child tries and then shows her they cannot. Dickens explains that the tube is their mouth, and the toothpaste is their words. Once the words are out of your mouth, you cannot put them back in — just like you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Dickens is available to do any presentations on Fridays after the school day ends at Wyatt.
