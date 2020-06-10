WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) recently announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia State Board of Health for hospital preparedness for $2,560,402.
“If we didn’t know it before, the last few months have more than demonstrated the importance of hospitals being ready with necessary supplies - from beds to ventilators to personal protective equipment for any eventualities that may occur. Unfortunately, as we wait for another potential wave of this pandemic, funding to help hospitals be ready is absolutely imperative,” said McEachin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.