The Eighth annual Living History event returns April 18 and April 19.
Living History brings visitors back to the time of the War Between the States at the home of General John R. Chambliss at 1853 Pleasant Shade Drive, Emporia.
Men and women dress in clothing, reflecting the period and exhibit their encampments. Visitors will hear on-site discussions of the life of the soldiers and those left behind while the men were off fighting. Rifle demonstrations are part of the festivities.
John Pellietier portrays a doctor in a field hospital showing the medicines and equipment used by field surgeons during the war. Terry Greene of the Old Brunswick Camp will give mortar demonstrations on both days. Other speakers will describe the life of Southside Virginians during the time.
Hayrides, Brunswick Stew, barbecue, and other goodies are available during the Living History event. inside the Chambliss House there will be excavated and non-excavated “War Between the States” artifacts.
Living History is free and begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. No end time is scheduled for Saturday. Sunday’s festivities are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you are interested in participating in Living History, call Commander Joseph Williams, Jr at (434) 634-3835, or Adj. Bill Bradley at (434) 594-8839, or (434) 535-0088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.