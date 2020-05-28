Sunrise Heating and Air Conditioning takes precautions against COVID-19 to stop the spread of the virus while caring for its customers’ heating and cooling needs.
Jeff Sarvis, the owner of Sunrise Heating and Air Conditioning, tries to make customers feel comfortable by wearing a mask and gloves.
“If I have to go into the home I make it short and sweet. I’m in there gloved up, masked up, do what I have to do and get out,” Sarvis said.
If Sarvis needs to talk to Sunrise Heating and Air Conditioning customers, he does so outside of the home.
Sunrise Heating and Air Conditioning operates 7-10 p.m. You can contact Sunrise Heating and Air Conditioning at (757) 481-8771.
