With enough dedication and P.O.W.E.R., anyone can further their education and achieve their goals.
Martina Bullock, a career coach in P.O.W.E.R., said P.O.W.E.R. promotes outstanding work ethics and responsibilities. The program provides interviewing behavior techniques, job training, certificates, GED diplomas and more. P.O.W.E.R. works with 16 to 24 year olds.
“Basically it’s all skills to help you with your career,” Bullock said.
P.O.W.E.R. workers help people on their journey. Through the program, people can get certifications and licenses, like a CMA and a CDL license, take small business classes and more. The program helps people find internships and jobs. P.O.W.E.R. also teaches students how to interview, dress for success, negotiate a salary and more.
“Everyone should take part in the services to help them on their way,” Bullock said.
P.O.W.E.R. is offered year-around. Students receive help scheduling a plan to match their career goals on a case by case basis. The government runs P.O.W.E.R. The program is offered in Surry County, Sussex, County, Greensville County, Dinwiddie County, Emporia, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Prince George County.
Bullock’s office is located in Emporia at 1300 Greensville County Circle, Emporia, but representatives work in every locality.
To sign up for P.O.W.E.R., call Bullock at (804) 720-0528 or visit the Virginia Employment Commission Office at 1300 Greensville County Circle..
Interested parties can email Bullock at mbullock@pathways-va.org. P.O.W.E.R.’s Instagram is Power_Program and their Facebook can be found at Promotingoustandingworkethicsresponsibility.
