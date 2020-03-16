Money fell into Emporia Rotary Club’s lap as the U.S. central bank took center stage Tuesday.
Roisin McCord, an associate regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (FRBR), spoke on how they foster stable banking systems and a healthy growing economy through core functions.
Monetary policy, the first core function of the FRBR, involves adjusting interest rates and stabilizing prices. The second core function involves bank supervision and regulations to check bank operations, and the third core function involves payments.
U.S. Congress monitors the FRBR, but not monetary policy because monetary policy needs to be conducted with a long-term view.
“The thing about monetary policy is that you need to look at what is going on in the economy right now and what decisions should be made based off of that,” McCord said.
The second core function, bank supervision and regulation, involves the Board of Governors writing regulations for banks, and 12 districts working to enforce the regulations.
Payment services is the third core function. The FRBR works with cash, checks and electronic payments. On any given day, Richmond, Virginia’s three branches receive over 12,000 bundles of cash, about $233 million. The FRBR sends out about 13,500 bundles, or $258 million, on any given day.
The FRBR plays a central role in Washington D.C.’s government and 12 independent Reserve Banks around the U.S. These banks allow The FRBR to gather more viewpoints around the U.S.
The Richmond Federal District is the fifth Federal Reserve District consisting of Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and most of West Virginia.
Three representatives from the FRBR keep the company aware of bank world happenings.
“Talking to bankers and getting that up to date information can really help us better work with things,” McCord said.
To remain transparent to the public, the FRBR makes balance sheets public and updates them weekly, Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are released a month after meetings, and verbatim transcripts are released with a five year max.
The FRBR reaches out to the public through community development groups. They analyze difficulties low and moderate income communities experience and what could help them grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.