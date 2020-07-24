Greensville County will distribute personal protection equipment to residents Monday and Tuesday in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The PPE packets include face masks, hand sanitizer and literature detailing protective measures against the virus.
From 9-11 a.m. Monday the PPE giveaway begins at the Golden Leaf Commons. The PPE giveaway moves to the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department from 2-4 p.m. From 9-11 a.m. Tuesday Greensville County citizens have the opportunity to collect their PPE packets at the Washington Park Community Center. From 2-4 p.m. the PPE giveaway moves to the Skippers Voting Precinct.
