The Crater Planning District Commission met on June 25 and unanimously re-elected Dinwiddie County Supervisor, Dr. Mark Moore, as chairman for 2020-2021.
Moore has represented the county on the Crater Commission since 2012, and he has served as chair since July 2016. He also represents the Crater Planning District on the Region 4 GO Virginia Council Board.
Michelle Johnson, county administrator of Charles City County was re-elected Commission vice-chair, and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected Commission treasurer.
The Crater Planning District Commission has established a New Business Continuity Loan Program to assist existing for-profit small businesses to recover from the impact of COVID-19.
The goal is to provide working capital for small businesses to retain employees and support other working capital needs. The Business Continuity Loan can range in size from $10,000 to $50,000 and the term of the loan can be up to 1-year. The Crater Commission is looking forward to doing its part to assist the region’s many small businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.
This loan program is in total accord with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work initiative. For more detailed information, please visit the Crater Commission’s website-www.craterpdc.org.
During the coming year the Crater PDC will continue to work collaboratively with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on the Commonwealth’s Watershed Implementation Plan Phase III to help in the clean-up of the Chesapeake Bay.
The Commission also administers the Crater Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, the Tri-Cities Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the District’s Rural Transportation Planning Program. The District is also a US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration-designated economic development district. The Crater PDC is scheduled to receive a $400,000 grant from the U. S. Economic Development Administration to help the region recover from the severe COVID-19 impacts upon the regional economy. The District’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy can be found on the Commission’s website, www.craterpdc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.