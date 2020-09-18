From the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade to the 2020 Virginia Peanut Festival Parade. That is the path taken by current Miss Virginia Dot Kelly.
The Hampton native graduated Magna Cum Laude from Shenandoah University’s Conservatory in Winchester with a BFA in Dance. Kelly is completing her Masters of Science in Performing Arts Leadership and Management.
Kelly’s schedule of performing keeps her busy. She has traveled abroad to Sweden, Greece, France, and Germany to pursue her studies. Kelly worked with the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, to lead a research project on historical events and their correlation with dance. She previously shared her love of dance as a dance educator at Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy.
Kelly is active in service to others in programs such as the Children’s Network Hospitals through the Miss America organization.
Kelly was first-runnerup in the Miss Virginia Pageant. She ascended to the top in December when former Miss Virginia Camille Schrier won the Miss America Pageant. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Virginia Peanut Festival Parade goers get a chance to see Miss Virginia 2019, Dot Kelly.
