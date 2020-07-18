The City of Emporia has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The grant amount is $5,600 and will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, agencies that are eligible to receive funds from this grant must:
* Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
* Be eligible to receive federal funds
* Have an accounting system
* Practice non-discrimination,
* Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
*) If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply. Interested agencies should send applications to: John “Reggie” Owens, Emergency Services Coordinator, 1781 Greensville County Circle, Emporia, Virginia 23847 or telephone (434) 348-4205.
The deadline is 5 p.m., July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.