The Community Health Action Team works to improve the health of the Emporia community through health-centered classes and community developments.
John Holtkamp, the chairperson of the Community Health Action Team (CHAT), said the group creates activities to get kids physically active. Tia Powell from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Agency conducts a once a week class teaching people to make meals.
CHAT works with Beverley Hawthorne at the Emporia Farmers Market to increase the community’s access to nutritional options and Rustin Jessee at the TopHand Foundation. CHAT started working with Bon Secours Mercy Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to make more people aware of preventive care.
“One of the difficulties we have in our community is that a lot of folks don’t get routine medical care. They wait until it gets really bad and then they bypass local resources and go up to Richmond or someplace else for things that could have been taken care of early on,” Holtkamp said.
A CHAT program called Kids4Life takes place June 13. There will be physical activity and nutrition demonstrations led by Powell.
CHAT used a grant to add exercise stations to the Meherrin River Trail, and it completed the Veteran’s Memorial Park playground recently. The southside of the Meherrin River Trail will be worked on in the next year. People taking advantage of CHAT programs and developments will live healthier and improve their lives and the Emporia community.
“We’re all in this together,” Holtkamp said.
Kristin Vaughan, the treasurer and grant writer for CHAT, said the group focuses on the Emporia community’s health by putting projects on through the year.
At its annual Kids4Life event the volunteers educate the public with cooking demonstrations and giveaways.
“We’re trying to improve access to physical activity for our local community,” Vaughan said.
People should be involved in CHAT efforts because the health of the community is vitally important.
“Not many people are moving here. Most people are moving away from here, and if everyone here gets sick or dies, you can’t have a healthy thriving economy if you don’t have a healthy community,” Vaughan said.
Since moving to Emporia, Vaughan noticed many people in Emporia die earlier than normal.
“I want people to use these free resources and get healthier,” Vaughan said.
