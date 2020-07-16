The State Corporation Commission announced municipalities could begin collecting utility bills after Aug. 31. In March, the SCC announced the suspension of penalties, interest, or cut-off of utilities due to COVID-19.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson presented a utility payment plan of collection to the City Council. To qualify for utility payments, customers must show a loss of employment, hours, or a combination due to the pandemic.
“The outstanding balance that occurred between the months of March through August will be divided by six for a total amount due each month until paid in full,” Johnson said. “This will allow six months to pay the outstanding balance, in addition to paying the current bills going forward thereafter.”
The City anticipates an outstanding balance of $231,000 owed for utility bills by Aug. 31. Councilman Woody Harris said Johnson’s plan is the best the City can do in the current climate created by the leaders of the commonwealth.
Harris said the state government came after Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham in a heavy-handed way for the effort to collect utility bills owed to his city. Parham’s reasoning was to keep rates from increasing for those paying their utility bills on time.
Before the SCC order, Petersburg council member Treska Wilson-Smith cast the lone vote to turn the water on for those that had not paid their bills. Parham called it an amnesty plan and act of socialism. Parham said the water should not have been turned on without a proper investigation.
“It’s hard to disagree with that,” Harris said. “But given what we have to operate under from the state at this point and time, I think City Manager Johnson’s approach is the best we’re going to get to deal with a very, very bad situation. “That will probably be even worse than the $231,000 by the time Aug. 31 gets here.”
With automatic water meter reading systems scheduled for installation as early as next month, the City hopes to begin collecting revenue missed since March.
Unless a revised order comes from the SCC, the back-due collection schedule in The City of Emporia starts in September.
