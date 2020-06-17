The Emporia City Council recently approved a resolution allowing City Manager William Johnson to execute documents related to the financing of equipment for purchase, acquisition, and leasing.
Replacing the energy units in the municipal building is one phase of the plan. The current split-units were installed in 1997. Nathan Botright, of ABM Building Services, said the system it plans to put in the building is more efficient and will generate savings immediately.
Since last June, Emporia leaders have sought plans to upgrade City buildings, traffic lighting, and water and sewer lines.
When temperatures heat up in Emporia, manganese-caused discoloration of the water supply sometimes creeps into the picture. ABM Building Services and Black and Veatch pilot-tested equipment to control the manganese issue.
The developing contracts and agreements are subject to review by Johnson, city attorney, and other essential city personnel. The first payment is not due until the City’s 2022 fiscal year.
The construction costs will set the City back nearly $3.5 million through 2041. The project’s estimated savings over that time frame is almost $2.1 million.
